Peony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $342,228.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $342,228.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 153,160,878 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.