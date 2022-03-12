Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 2.7%

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 146,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 97,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Peraso, Inc offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

