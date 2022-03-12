Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Perficient worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perficient by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Perficient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

