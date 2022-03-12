Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

