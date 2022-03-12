PERI Finance (PERI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,734 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

