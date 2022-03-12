Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $201,610.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $23.47 million and $201,610.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

