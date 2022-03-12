Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $260,336.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

