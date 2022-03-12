PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PSHIF opened at 0.69 on Friday. PetroShale has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 0.78.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
PetroShale, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
