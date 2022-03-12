PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Short Interest Update

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PharmChem stock remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc engages in the provision of integrated drug testing services. It offers the PharmChek Sweat Patch Device for its customers to test for drugs of abuse. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

