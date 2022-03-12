Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $30.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $538,838.02 and $30.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.91 or 0.99803102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00257926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00136643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00263436 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,946,618 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

