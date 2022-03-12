Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0247

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $648,763.51 and $3,090.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002578 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00356428 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,309,624 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

