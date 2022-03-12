Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

