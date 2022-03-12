Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,727.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $329,337.61 and approximately $8,727.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003505 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

