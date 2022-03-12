Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $310,227.66 and approximately $6,614.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003541 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

