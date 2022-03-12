PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PCN opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

