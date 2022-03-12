Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $904,948.74 and $286.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00260357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.32 or 0.00761208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,289,983 coins and its circulating supply is 435,029,547 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.