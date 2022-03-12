Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PHD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,124. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

