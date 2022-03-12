Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.25

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $238.98 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00381830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,798,133 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.