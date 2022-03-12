PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Reaches $239,248.22

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $239,248.22 and approximately $182.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

