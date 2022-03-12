PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $943,789.97 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $943,789.97 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00748396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00200391 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025935 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

