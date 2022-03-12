Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $318,268.19 and $37.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007306 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00275467 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.