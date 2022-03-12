Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Update

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the February 13th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.67. Pjsc Lukoil has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $107.73.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

