Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.24. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 152,530 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The firm has a market cap of C$299.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.22.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$39,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,000.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

