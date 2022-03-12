PlayFuel Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $715,929.73 and approximately $1.75 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

