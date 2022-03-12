Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $605.49

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.49 ($7.93) and traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.36). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 616.50 ($8.08), with a volume of 257,791 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEC. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.91) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.91) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 650.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

