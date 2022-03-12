Plian (PI) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Plian has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $25,858.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 854,841,242 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

