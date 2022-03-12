Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Po.et has a total market cap of $196,918.80 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105449 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.