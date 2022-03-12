POA (POA) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
