Polkadex Price Down 19.7% This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $790,655.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00011390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.06 or 0.06619266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.58 or 1.00136788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041904 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

