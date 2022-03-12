Polker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $333,110.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Polker has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $333,110.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

