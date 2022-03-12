Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Tops $863,373.45

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $863,373.45 and approximately $4,588.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $43.17 or 0.00110498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105415 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.