Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $8.72 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $958,187.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00007147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

