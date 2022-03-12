Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703,460.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00007171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $703,460.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

