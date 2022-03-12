Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

