PotCoin Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $315.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.88 or 0.06623049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00273184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00748396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00478079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00389790 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,420,988 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

