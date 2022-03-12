Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the February 13th total of 848,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.