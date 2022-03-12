Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. 3,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prime Mining from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
