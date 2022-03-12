Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Primerica stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 92,987.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 17.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

