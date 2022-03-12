Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 76,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,735. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.