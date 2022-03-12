PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $3,674.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.56 or 0.06611338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.99 or 0.99992393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041684 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

