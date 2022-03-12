ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of ProAssurance worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

