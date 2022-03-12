ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,672,647 shares.

ProBility Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

