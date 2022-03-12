Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,648 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

