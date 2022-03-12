Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

