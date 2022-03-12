Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 109,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $50.97. 2,057,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

