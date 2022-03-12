Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

