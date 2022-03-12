Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 1.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.29% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

