Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 854,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 589,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 703,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,899. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

