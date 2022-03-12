Project TXA Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $11,055.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

