Props Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $138,918.00 (PROPS)

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Props Token coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Props Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and $138,918.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Props Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token Coin Profile

PROPS is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 703,259,045 coins and its circulating supply is 359,251,167 coins. Props Token’s official website is www.propsproject.com . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

